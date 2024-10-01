CT getting $4.2M to expand mental health services following increase in teen suicide

The suicide rate among teens in our state is up, according to a recent report from the Office of the Child Advocate.

This year, there have been 12 teen suicides. That's twice as many as there were in 2023.

The report also reveals teen suicides also spiked over the summer in Connecticut. Since Aug. 1, seven teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 17, took their own life.

On Tuesday, state and health leaders said enough is enough and announced how they're taking action.

At Fair Haven Community Health Care in New Haven, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill, called the Pursuing Equity in Mental Health Act, which aims to expand access to mental health services, especially for marginalized communities.

This bill would authorize nearly $1 billion in grants over five years to support research, improve the pipeline of providers, build outreach programs that reduce stigma, and develop training programs that create more culturally trained providers.

"Suicides among youth are now the second-highest cause of their death, and it is particularly important among Blacks and Hispanics," said Blumenthal. "The rates of suicide and mental issues there are climbing faster than among other demographics. There are disparities in our mental health system that need to be addressed."

He also announced that the state will be getting $4.2 million in federal funding to expand behavioral health and substance use disorder services.

That money would go to seven community health centers, including Fair Haven Community Health Care.

"This commitment is really a profoundly significant milestone in dealing with the mental health crisis in our state, and our country. The federal government is finally stepping up and upgrading its effort against the mental health crisis," said Blumenthal.