CT GOP Announces New Chairperson

Sue Hatfield will take the place of JR Romano as the new CT Republican Party chairperson after he resigned unexpectedly last month.

Hatfield was elected by the party's central committee to fill the remainder of Romano's term.

"I look forward to bringing much-needed stability, and will work hard to unify our party, at this critical time," Hatfield said in a statement.

"We are at an important crossroads. With the leadership of our elected officials from the state legislature, to our town halls, we can create a better way forward. Together, we can make Connecticut a place where our children and grandchildren will be able to stay and raise their families," the statement continued.

Hatfield was elected over other candidates involved in the party. Before being elected chair, she was the vice-chair of the party.

In a previous email to members of the party's central committee, Romano said the move was "what's best for the organization."

Romano had previously announced he would not seek another term but had been expected to finish out his current term through the spring.