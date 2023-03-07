CT Has First ‘Lucky for Life' Jackpot Winner of 2023

Connecticut has its first Lucky for Life jackpot winner of the year.

One ticket for the drawing on Saturday matched all the numbers, 4-7-15-17-30 and

5 and it was sold at Byram Smoke Shop in Greenwich.

The lottery said prizes are payable for the length of a winner’s natural life.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

At least 20 years’ worth of payments are guaranteed, but they could last much longer, based on the lifespan of the winner, according to CT Lottery. A winner who chooses the annuity prize option would get at least $7.3 million and the top prize “Cash Option” is worth $5.75 million.

Learn more here.