CT health officials warn of illnesses related to parasite found in produce

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a recent string of illnesses reported in over 20 states, including in Connecticut, linked to a parasite often found in fresh produce.

Since the end of May, the CDC has tracked between one to five cases of an intestinal infection in Connecticut called Cyclosporiasis.

"When you start seeing a few cases, this raises an alarm that this could be an outbreak," said Dr. Ian Michelow with Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

Doctors said the highly contagious virus can be spread by ingesting food or water contaminated with feces.

"We don't know exactly what the source is, if it's all one source or multiple sources," Michelow said.

According to the CDC, federal health officials first investigated a spike of Cyclosporiasis cases in Georgia and Alabama that was linked to raw broccoli -- 20 people got sick. Officials said the remaining cases in the United States, however, are not linked to the green vegetable.

The state Department of Public Health said FoodCORE students are trying to interview everyone with Cyclosporiasis in the state.

"As part of the CDC genotyping project, the students will also request specimens from clinical labs to be sent to DPHL," a DPH spokesperson said.

Aside from the more common flu-like symptoms such as headache, body aches and fever, this infection is known to cause increased bowl movements, stomach cramps and nausea.

So far this year, 210 illnesses have been reported in the U.S. Among those, 30 people were hospitalized. A total of 22 states have reported the illness and no deaths have been reported.

But doctors say those immunocompromised are at the greatest risk of getting sick after consuming the parasite.

“That could be from cancer, cancer therapy, medication that causes immune suppression, could be HIV, transplants and then pregnant women are always at risk," Michelow said.

But to keep you and your family safe, Michelow said it's best to prepare food properly and keep your hands clean at all times.

“Fruit and vegetables from any source has to be prepared properly and cleaned and washed with water. And people have to take care of how they prepare their food and keep their hands clean to prevent not only this type of infection, but any other type of infection," Michelow said.

Anyone infected with Cyclosporiasis can experience symptoms for several weeks to a moth or more. The illness is treated with antibiotics and the CDC advises healthcare providers to report any cases to the local health department.

For more information on the illness and what prevention steps to take, click here.