Valley Regional High School Closes for Two Days After Students Test Positive For COVID-19

The Valley Regional High School is closed to students and non-essential staff this Tuesday and Wednesday after two students tested positive for COVID-19, according to Regional School District 4 Superintendent Brian White.

In an email sent to the school community, the school announced they will be closed on Sept. 8 and 9. Instead, students and staff will take part in online learning.

All after-school activities will also be canceled, the school said.

White said the school district was in collaboration with the local health department and individual families as soon as they found out two students tested positive for the virus. The school said they also talked to the Connecticut Department of Public Health to determine the most appropriate course of action.

The school said local health departments need time to conduct contact tracing and to ensure all people who may have been in close contact with the infected students have been contacted.

Deep cleaning protocols will be implemented at the high school to ensure it is safe for students and staff to return to school, according to White.

White said classes at John Winthrop Middle School, Chester Elementary School, Deep River Elementary School and Essex Elementary School will continue as scheduled because those buildings are not currently being impacted.

In-person classes are expected to resume on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Students from Chester, Deep River and Essex attend school at Regional School District 4.