CT to honor fallen firefighter, fire departments for role in battling Hawthorne Fire

Connecticut officials will be honoring firefighter Robert Sharkevich, first responders, and organizations from surrounding states this Friday for their support in battling the Berlin brush fire last October.

Wethersfield firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr. died in the line of duty while battling the brush fire, also known as the Hawthorne Fire, on Lamentation Mountain.

Lamont said the state will honor 70 departments from Connecticut, and 11 organizations from surrounding states, for their assistance battling the fire that burned 127 acres.

The fire broke out in late October and extended into November.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the CT Department of Transportation Training Center in Newington.

During the ceremony, Lamont will present a flag to Sharkevich family.

Dozens of department will be honored, including firefighters from Avon, Berlin, Bristol, Burlington, Hartford, Manchester, Mansfield, Middletown, New Britain, New Haven, Rocky Hill, South Killingly, South Windsor, Stratford, Suffield, Thomaston, Tolland, West Hartford, Wethersfield and more.