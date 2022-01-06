coronavirus in connecticut

Number of COVID Patients in CT Hospitals Grows, Healthcare Workers Contacting Virus

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is high, 1,676 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday and a growing number of healthcare workers who are calling out sick.

Hartford HealthCare said it has more than 400 COVID patients across its system and staff are contracting the virus too.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Audrey Silver, a nurse manager is the Hartford Hospital emergency department, said it has been a challenge, staff members have been working hard and they get tired.

More than 600 employees of Hartford HealthCare are out sick.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut schools

Middletown High School Dismissing Early Thursday Due to COVID Staff Shortages

Powerball

$50,000 Powerball Winner in CT; 2 Jackpot Winning Tickets in California, Wisconsin

“This staff has been jumping in to pick up extra shifts to support and even on the floor, just the roles of staff, everyone's stretching what they do to be able to support one another,” Silver said.

Yale New Haven Health has 535 workers out sick of its nearly 30,000 workers and hospital leaders said it’s all hands on deck.

“We're redeploying many people who work in administrative functions today to work within our hospitals and to do non-clinical work,” Jeff Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare, said.

Another concern is the wave of patients. The state has reached heights not seen since April 2020.

But, this time is very different. Medical professionals said not as many people are in critical care and healthcare staff have learned a lot about caring for COVID patients over the last two years.

“We are better at doing this. We have better treatments, we have better testing,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist of Hartford HealthCare, said.

Hartford HealthCare can track open beds and move people around the state if necessary and there are also plans in place in case surge capacity is needed.

“This is a time for caution, not confusion, not a time for panic,” Flaks said.  

Medical professionals expect hospitalizations to continue to rise for at least the next week or two.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us