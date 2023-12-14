CT Humane Society and animal control centers see uptick in pets being sheltered

Overcrowded animal shelters are a problem across the country and in our state. In fact, one facility in Waterbury has recently seen the number of abandoned dogs double.

The Connecticut Humane Society in Newington said this is a nationwide issue. Just this week, they took in five dogs from out-of-state.

"We're helping some of the high-volume intake shelters from the south," said James Bias, executive director of the CT Humane Society.

Municipal animal control facilities are also feeling the pressure.

"Oh, look at this. Are we a match?" said Rose Smith, while playing a dog in need of home. "I want just a small dog."

We met Smith at the animal control facility in Waterbury, where they're seeing a major increase in abandoned dogs.

"It's more than usual. It's about a 50% increase. It's challenging," Lt. Ryan Bessette said.

Bessette said the facility usually houses 15 dogs this time of year, but they're currently holding 30, and maximum capacity is 40.

Bessette said the facility has been using their Facebook page as a tool to let families know which dogs are available to adopt. The facility will also be increasing adoption hours, from two days a week to five in the new year.

"We hope we can find good families that can take care of these animals," Bessette said.

The Connecticut Human Society also has this goal. Bias said about 40% of the animals they take in from animal control facilities are surrendered pets. Meaning, their owners can no longer take care of them.

"Sometimes it's because they've lost a job, or they're not able to afford the pet food or medical care," Bias said.

He said an issue he's seeing is longer lag times from the time pets are surrendered to the time they get a new home.

"She was originally found as a stray," Bias said while holding Sally, one of their newest kittens. "Animal control was not able to find the owner, so she was transferred from animal control to us."

According to her paperwork, Sally has been at the Connecticut Humane Society since Dec. 6. She has a few more weeks until she is cleared to be adopted.