CT is ranked among the most educated states in the US, study shows

A newly released study ranks Connecticut as the fifth most educated state in the nation.

The study considers a variety of criteria including the correlation between median household income and education level. Connecticut ranks eighth in high median household income.

They found that Connecticut also ranks fourth in university quality and third in the percentage of graduate degree holders.

Here are the top 10 ranking of the most educated states:

