CT Judicial Branch to Reopen More Locations

The Connecticut Judicial Branch announced Wednesday plans to reopen eight courthouses on July 20.

The branch had closed buildings and limited court operations to only certain locations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. There are 17 locations currently open. See the list of currently open courthouses below.

The buildings had been operating on reduced hours. As of July 6, they will be open to the public from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

As of July 20, the following eight courthouses will also reopen to certain operations:

Geographical Area No. 2 courthouse at 172 Golden Hill St. in Bridgeport;

The Community Court and Housing Sessions courthouse at 80 Washington St. in Hartford;

The Judicial District at Meriden courthouse at 54 W. Main St. in Meriden;

The Judicial District at Norwich courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square in Norwich;

The Judicial District at Waterbury courthouse at 300 Grand St. in Waterbury;

The Judicial District at Hartford courthouse at 95 Washington St. in Hartford;

The Judicial District at Tolland courthouse at 69 Brooklyn St. in Rockville;

The Judicial District courthouse at 90 Washington St. in Hartford.

The aim in reopening additional locations is to help prevent congestion at the currently open court locations and to help social distancing efforts.

Anyone entering a court facility must wear a face covering over their mouth and nose. The number of people in a courthouse, courtroom and other areas may be limited to maintain social distancing.

Officials said jury trials remain suspended. Eviction matters are not being processed, per executive order by the governor.

CONNECTICUT COURT LOCATIONS CURRENTLY OPEN