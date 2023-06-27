CT launches eBike incentive program for residents

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is launching an electric bike, or eBike, incentive program where Connecticut residents can get a rebate on their purchase.

According to DEEP’s website, they’re hoping the increased use in eBikes will improve air quality, prioritize residents who live in environmental justice communities and promote the eBike culture.

On June 28, Connecticut residents, 18 years or older, can apply for and redeem a voucher of up to $500 at a participating eBike retailer.

According to eBike experts, The eBike, which has gained popularity in America over the last six years or so, is quickly gaining traction here in Connecticut.

“I haven’t had a customer yet come back from a test ride without a smile on their face," Casey Dooley, store manager of Trek bicycle in Newington, said.

“We don’t have a lot of mountains, but we got a lot of hills, so for folks who really don’t love climbing, but they really like mountain biking and they like the downhill part more than the uphill part, it's almost like a built-in lift for them,” he added.

While eBikes are assisted by battery-powered motors, Dooley said you are still getting a workout and it’s a lot healthier than sitting on your couch.

"The main point of an eBike is to get out and have fun, that’s the point of any bike," he said.

Casey said he's interested in being listed as a participating eBike retailer and has applied to sell them for the program.

“I just think eBikes in general are super cool because it gets more people who might not be able to bike or might not even think about biking, get out riding and that’s what we want here!," he said.

Qualifying eBikes must cost less than $3,000, come with a one-year warranty for the frame and components and be UL certified.

An additional $1,000 voucher will also be available to Connecticut residents that meet any of the following criteria:

Must reside in an Environmental Justice (EJ) community or Distressed Municipality.

Participate in a state or federal income qualifying program.

Have an income less than 300% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL)

You can apply for the eBike incentive program online here.