CT Lawmakers, Advocates Say It's Time for Congress to Take Action Against Gun Violence

Tuesday's horrific events at a Texas elementary school have Connecticut lawmakers and advocates urging Congress to pass stricter gun laws nationwide.

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two educators is a tragedy Connecticut is unfortunately all too familiar with.

"We passed a very strong law in the aftermath of Sandy Hook. And we did for Daniel. We did for Charlotte, and Olivia, and Ana-Grace, and Josephine and Dylan and Madeline,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Those are some of the names of the 20 children and six educators who lost their lives at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Following the attack, the state passed a law that banned more than 100 assault weapons and required background checks for all gun and ammunition purchases in the state.

Now, advocates and lawmakers are begging for change on a much broader scale.

"Sorry, I had to walk away. I was on call with the White House,” said Po Murray, Chair of Newtown Action Alliance.

Murray's organization formed after her neighbor committed the mass murder at Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago. On Wednesday, she urged the White House to be bold and support hurting communities in Uvalde, Connecticut and across the country.

"But it's really up to all Americans. Until members of Congress fear voters, more than the gun lobby, they won't act,” Murray said.

Congressman John Larson took the podium on the state capitol steps, saying the filibuster rule has delayed progress and prevented key gun control legislation from passing out of the Senate. He, like other state leaders, are angry.

"We're not asking for anything complicated here. All we're asking is the legislation that passes the House be taken up in the United States Senate,” said Rep. Larson (D) CT 1-District.

He said 145 days have passed in 2022 and in that time, more than 200 mass shootings have taken place across the country.

“When will it be enough? How many more mass shootings? How many more gun deaths in communities in Hartford and New Haven and Bridgeport? How many more? Buffalo is still suffering. They haven't even buried the dead. It's time. It's time for Congress to take action,” Murray said.

Advocates encourage the state to dial the Congressional Switchboard Number at 202-224-3121 and speak to your congressional leaders.