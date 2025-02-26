Legislation

CT lawmakers back prohibition on state agencies, local governments using foreign drones

FILE – Seth Simonson, assistant professor/UAS curriculum lead for the North Dakota State College of Science, holds a Chinese-manufactured drone the college mainly uses for pilot training and photo and video collecting by students, Jan. 15, 2025, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.
AP Photo/Jack Dura

Connecticut lawmakers passed emergency legislation Tuesday prohibiting state agencies and municipalities from purchasing or using Chinese and Russian drones while also imposing restrictions on where drones can be operated in the state.

The bill comes amid bipartisan concern in Washington about possible threats to U.S. national security posed by foreign-adversary drones. Several states, including Tennessee and Florida, have already restricted the use of Chinese drones by their public agencies, including police and fire departments.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Under Connecticut's bill, which moves to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, certain state agencies and municipalities, as well as entities that contract with them, will be barred from purchasing prohibited drones after Oct. 1, 2026, and from using them after Oct. 1, 2028.

The state's Department Emergency Services and Public Protection, which includes state police, is prohibited from purchasing the drones beginning this year, after Oct. 1. The agency already implemented such a policy last year.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The bill bars people from operating a drone less than 250 feet above a critical infrastructure facility, such as an electrical generation facility or a prison. Violators could face up to nearly a year in prison, a fine of up to $2,000 or both. There are exceptions for workers using drones at those locations as part of their jobs.

Drones also cannot be equipped with deadly weapons or incendiary devices, under this legislation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Legislation
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us