CT leaders hold immigration forum in Hartford to inform residents of rights, resources

Addressing anxiety and uncertainty over recent federal orders and action on immigration. That was the goal of a community forum Wednesday evening in Hartford for immigrant communities.

“It is very nerve wracking and unclear of what is the demand of immigrants here,” Camber Edwards, of Hartford, said.

There’s anxiety for Edwards and others in the Hartford community. All of them trying to process the flurry of executive orders and action coming from the Trump administration, focused on immigration enforcement.

Edwards said she’s worried about being targeted by agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), despite being a citizen.

“I feel nervous. We feel like anytime they will come to the house and just come knock on the door and we are Black people anyway,” she said.

Immigration lawyer Tanya Dorman said those same feelings are coming from the wider community, especially those who are undocumented.

“They’re very nervous they’re going to be raided, arrested and hauled off somewhere where they will be separated from their families,” she said.

So if ICE agents do show up at your door, here’s what Dorman said to do:

They say that you don’t have to open your door when they knock. They suggest asking the agents what they’re there for. The ACLU said if agents ask to enter, ask them for a warrant signed by a judge and see it through a window or slipped under the door. If they don’t have one, you can refuse entry.

The Trump administration said the recent orders that have led to arrests and deportations are all about public safety.

“I want local police to do what they can to assist arresting and removing public safety threats from the communities,” White House Border Czar Tom Homan said.

Dorman said if they’re ever detained, any immigrant with or without papers has rights.

“You have a right to an attorney if you’re apprehended. You have a right to document, and you also have the right to request an immigration court hearing,” she said.

During the forum, state leaders wanted to assure parents it’s safe to send their children to school regardless of immigration status.

A few school districts across Connecticut have policies on dealing with ICE agents showing up to campus.