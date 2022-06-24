CT Leaders React to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that granted women a right to an abortion, and officials in Connecticut are reacting.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro said in a statement that the Supreme Court has made a “dangerous move,” the decision “puts women’s lives at risk” and the right to privacy, access to contraception and gay marriage are at stake.

This activist conservative Supreme Court that lambasts decisions it does not like as judicial activism has made a dangerous move, disregarding science & decades of legal precedent to strip away a woman’s fundamental & constitutional right to make her own health care decisions. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) June 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes called the decision “horrifying” and said it jeopardizes the healthcare of millions.

Reproductive care and abortion access are essential. I will continue to fight so every person can make their personal health care decisions. pic.twitter.com/SflqkKprzY — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) June 24, 2022

Attorney General William Tong said millions of women nationwide “will end their day with fewer rights than they woke up with.”

In a statement, he said marriage equality, inter-racial marriage, and access to birth control “are all in the crosshairs.”

Following are statements from several Connecticut elected officials.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro

Following is the full statement DeLauro (D-CT 3rd District) released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court ruling.

“I wish I was shocked, but I sadly am not. This activist conservative Supreme Court that lambasts decisions it does not like as judicial activism has made a dangerous move, disregarding science and decades of legal precedent to strip away a woman’s fundamental and constitutional right to make her own health care decisions. Make no mistake, this decision puts women’s lives at risk.

“The decision to terminate a pregnancy, for whatever reason, is an immensely personal decision that can only be made by a woman after receiving counsel from her doctor and whoever else she chooses. This Supreme Court’s action today is not about protecting life. It is about stripping power, control, and dignity away from women. Their hypocrisy and cruelty for those that do not subscribe to their warped worldview is the point.

“We must immediately act. Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years. Overturning it now sets a dangerous precedent and opens the door to the end of additional judicial precedents. The right to privacy is at stake. Access to contraception is at stake. Gay marriage is at stake. I shudder to think about what the conservative majority of the Supreme Court will choose to strip away next.

“For decades, GOP lawmakers have sought to overturn Roe. Their goal is clear: a total ban on abortions across the nation. We know several states are poised to outlaw the right to choose in the wake of this ruling. We cannot allow these draconian laws to take effect. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to join the House in protecting abortion rights by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act.

“I am proud that Connecticut has proactively taken steps to protect the right to an abortion and has created a sanctuary for those seeking an abortion. We will continue to the lead the way, but we cannot be complacent and assume these protections will last forever. We cannot and should not accept a world where women are hostage to their geography.

“The majority of Americans support the right to choose, and I swear I will not stop fighting with them to protect it.”

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT 5th District) released the following statement:

“While I am not surprised, I am deeply disturbed by the ruling of Supreme Court. This decision is horrifying and jeopardizes the healthcare of millions. For decades, we have seen the right to choose under attack, and today, those rights have been stripped away in one swift decision. Banning abortions will not stop abortions; it only compels women to risk their lives and health by seeking unsafe abortion care. Reproductive care and abortion access are essential. I will continue to fight so every person can make their personal health care decisions.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) released a statement after the ruling was released.

“In overturning Roe, the Court strips women of the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions and puts that power in the hands of the government.

“A woman no longer has the right to decide when and whether to bear children. In fact, if Mitch McConnell is in charge, he’ll be leading a national ban on abortion, shredding laws in Connecticut and other states protecting women’s choice.

“Every American should have the right to decide whether and when to have children. Politicians do not know better than women what kind of care they need from their physicians. The government should never be allowed to dictate decisions about pregnancy that should remain between a woman and her doctor. The government should not be able to impose a forced pregnancy on anyone – especially a pregnancy that is the result of abuse or rape or threatens their life.”

U.S. Rep. John Larson

Larson (D-CT 1st District) released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn almost 50 years of precedent and subjugate women’s rights to their own bodies is shameful,” Larson said. “Abortion is now completely outlawed in 13 states with more expected to follow.

“The House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act ten months ago, and the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in April of this year. The Senate knows the urgency to protect this right, and the filibuster is once again standing in the way. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say you need 60 votes to pass a law.

“I am proud Connecticut has already taken action to protect the right to safe and legal abortion, but the Senate must act at a federal level to ensure every American in every state can access the reproductive care they need,” Larson’s statement says. “There is no time to waste; the Women’s Health Protection Act must become law now.”

He said the Women's Health Protection Act establishes the federal statutory right for health care providers to offer abortion care and the federal right for patients to receive that care, free from state restrictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont released the following statement.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision drastically oversteps the constitutional right for Americans to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without government interference. Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor without the interference of politicians. This ruling will not only result in a patchwork of unequal laws among the states, but more importantly it will result in dangerous and life-threatening situations similar to what this country witnessed countless times in the era prior to the landmark Roe case in which women died or were left severely injured because they could not access the medical care that they should have every right to access on their own.

“I am grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that women have a right to choose. As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz released the following statement:

“Today is a dark and devastating day for women across this nation. This ruling demolishes almost a half century of settled law ensuring women’s reproductive freedom, and the right to have an abortion is an integral part of a women’s reproductive freedom. This ruling is cruel and unconscionable because it targets poor women, indigenous women and women of color in particular. This ruling does not mean that women will no longer receive abortions, but millions of women will no longer have access to safe abortions. This ruling will criminalize health care providers, and half of our country. This unbelievable decision moves our country backward by preventing women from achieving full equality by overturning a law that a majority of our country supports.

"While I am incredibly proud that Connecticut is a leader in protecting women’s reproductive rights with our first-in-the-nation law that protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut, many women will still be left without options. It is time that other states step up and do the same to protect the women in their states, and stop letting anti-abortion rhetoric dismantle decades of progress. Governor Lamont and I want women across the country to know that Connecticut is a safe harbor, we will provide reproductive care to any woman who needs it, and we will protect the medical providers who provide that necessary care.”

CT Attorney General William Tong

Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Tonight, millions of women nationwide will end their day with fewer rights than they woke up with. We need to be clear-eyed and realistic about just how dangerous this decision is for women, patients, and doctors, and what it signals for every single major decision before the Court. Make no mistake—this is just the beginning of a systematic right-wing effort to rewrite decades of bedrock legal precedent, the foundation of which is our long-recognized right to privacy in making our most personal decisions. We are about to see a tsunami of radical litigation and legislation aimed at further eroding rights we have taken for granted—some for generations. Marriage equality, inter-racial marriage, and access to birth control are all in the crosshairs. We know already there are plans to push for a nationwide abortion ban should Republicans gain control of both houses of Congress. If that happens, I will be the first to sue. This decision carves our nation in two—states that trust the personal and professional decisions of women and doctors, and states where craven politicians control and criminalize those choices. Connecticut is a safe state, but we will need to be vigilant, aggressive and proactive to defend our rights,” Tong said in a statement.

State Senator Saud Anwar

State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor) released the following statement:

"Today, our courts have decided that safe abortions will no longer be allowed in much of the country. This decision will lead to death, severe illness and complications due to unsafe abortions. The clock has been dialed back about 50 years."

CT State Senator Christine Cohen

CT State Senator Christine Cohen (D-Guilford) released the following statement:

"Although we have been waiting for the other shoe to drop since we learned of the Supreme Court leaked opinion in May, I don't know that we could have adequately prepared ourselves for the emotional toll this decision brings. While we deserve time to digest this reversal of long-settled law, we do not have the luxury of inaction. My colleagues and I will continue to ensure abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in Connecticut, and Connecticut will remain a safe haven for those seeking and providing abortions. State legislatures will now be a citizen's direct line of defense in this attack on reproductive rights, and I implore you to continue to elect representatives who are steadfast and unwavering in their support of abortion access."

Senators Kevin Kelly and Paul Formica:

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) and Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica (R-East Lyme) released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court's decision does not change a woman's right to choose in the state of Connecticut, nor will it. In Connecticut, the protections in Roe v. Wade were codified in state law in 1990. Over the years Connecticut has been joined by many other states in enacting similar protections, and the right to choose is broadly protected across New England. The Supreme Court decision does not and will not change the Connecticut laws that have embedded these protections in state law.”

CT State Senator Julie Kushner

State Senator Julie Kushner (D-Danbury) release the following statement:

“Today, Donald Trump’s hand-picked conservative U.S. Supreme Court rolled the clock back by decades on the fundamental right, the fundamental choice, that American women have had enshrined in constitutional law for half a century. Today, that conservative U.S. Supreme Court returned America to a darker time in our past – a time of fright and secrecy, of shame and physical danger for women. But women all across America today should know: Connecticut and its laws – written and passed by Democrats – is a beacon of hope and safety for you. We understand, we are on your side, and we will always be there for women who someday may have to make a difficult decision about their own body and who will need compassion, care, and a legal system that supports and protects them. That will never change in Connecticut.”

CT State Senator James Maroney

Senator Maroney released the following statement:

"This decision moves our country backwards," Maroney said in a statement. "While we have Roe Versus Wade codified in Connecticut, this is a step backwards for women's rights and reproductive freedom. I am saddened by the supreme court's decision, but resolved to continue to fight in Connecticut to protect the rights of all of our residents."

State Senator Derek Slap

State Senator Derek Slap (D-West Hartford) released the following statement:

"I am stunned at this news. Even though we knew it was likely, I am so saddened at what this decision will do for women's freedom and for our nation. It is not enough to just take solace that we live in a state like Connecticut which protects women's freedom. We know that all women in all states deserve the right to choose. We also know that the rights we enjoy in Connecticut are under attack – in every election, and every year, we need to remain vigilant."