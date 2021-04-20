CT Lifting Covid Restrictions: What You Need to Know

Restrictions that have been in place in Connecticut for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be eased or lifted.

Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift all outdoor restrictions as of May 1, including for bars that have been closed since the early days of the pandemic, and end all restrictions for Connecticut businesses by May 19.

Here is what you need to know about the changes.

Face Mask Requirement in CT

The governor said indoor masking will continue, however it is unclear whether it will be a “requirement” or “recommendation” by May 19.

Lamont said he is in talks with other officials and will make that announcement before the complete rollback for Connecticut businesses next month.

CT COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted on May 1:

Bars that do not serve food can open for service on an outdoor-only basis. The establishments will still be prohibited from serving only alcohol indoors.

The eight-person per table limit will be lifted for outdoors only. This limit will remain in effect for indoor service.

The curfew for restaurants, entertainment venues, recreation venues, and theaters will be moved back an hour to midnight.

CT COVID-19 Restriction Changes on May 19:

All remaining business restrictions will be lifted, contingent upon low rates of infections and increasing vaccination rates.

These restrictions will include size limits and social distancing rules for businesses such as large event venues, bars and nightclubs.

What Comes Next:

The Connecticut Department of Public Health will issue recommendations for indoor and other large outdoor events, such as concerts, as well as clarify where masking will continue after May 19, according to the governor.

State of Coronavirus Infection in CT

The state has surpassed 8,000 coronavirus deaths and the positivity rate was 2.68 percent as of Monday, according to the governor.

State of Coronavirus Vaccination in CT

More than 1.1 million Connecticut residents are now fully vaccinated and 1.7 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the governor said.

A total of 61 percent of adults 18 and up have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to the governor.