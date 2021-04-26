CT Lottery Commission Receives 15 Responses as Plans for Sports Betting Move Forward

As the state of Connecticut moves toward allowing sports wagering and online betting, companies have come forward to express interest and the Connecticut Lottery Commission said it has received 15 responses to its Request for Qualifications.

In March, the state of Connecticut reached a deal with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Mohegan Tribe to allow for sports wagering and online betting.

The governor said the deal between the state and the tribes includes an 18 percent tax rate on new online gaming for the first five years followed by a 20 percent tax rate for the next five years, along with a 13.75 percent tax rate on sports wagering, according to the governor's office.

The deal needs approval from the state General Assembly as well as the United States Department of the Interior.

"We are pleased to see significant interest from companies who would like to partner with the CLC to bring our online and retail sports betting offering to market," Rob Simmelkjaer, chairman of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, said in a statement. "Our staff and board will now begin a process of carefully reviewing the qualifications of the submitting parties as we work towards choosing the right partner in this important initiative for our state.”

The Lottery Commission said it expects that there will be an online and mobile platform and a retail channel to be operated in up to 15 retail locations, including at least one, each, in Hartford and Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Lottery Commissioner said it will issue invitations for presentations of qualified responses today and finalists will be chosen to submit formal business plans.