CT Lottery high-tier claim centers cannot process claims

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation said its high-tier claims centers are not able to process claims because of a technology issue.

High-tier claim centers are for prizes between $600 and $5,000.

CT Lottery is urging people who would need the high-tier claim centers to check with the location before you go, and they said any valid ticket that would have expired during the period the service is down will be honored.

The CT Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill closed on Aug. 22 and is moving to Wallingford. In-person claims at the new Wallingford headquarters are expected to begin the week of Aug. 28.

During the CT Lottery headquarters closure: