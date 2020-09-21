connecticut lottery

CT Lottery Lotto Ticket Worth $2.2 Million to Expire Soon

Connecticut lottery flag
NBCConnecticut.com

If you bought a CT Lottery Lotto ticket in Hamden in April, you might have won $2.2 million, but the ticket will expire next month.

The winning ticket for the CT Lottery Lotto on April 24 was sold at Hamden Shell, at 1994 Whitney Ave.  in Hamden, and it will expire on Oct. 21 unless it is claimed by that date.

The winning Lotto numbers for April 24 are 2-7-8-12-17-24.

To claim your prize, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal before or on Oct. 21, or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

All draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date, according to the lottery.

Get information about other unclaimed draw tickets here.

