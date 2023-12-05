CT Lottery to partner with Fanatics Betting & Gaming

The Connecticut Lottery is partnering with a new sports betting provider.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will serve as CT Lottery’s exclusive betting provider for mobile and retail channels, according to lottery officials.

Sports fans living in and visiting the state will be able to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to participate.

The app is an online sports book that has betting, withdrawals, live-streaming and the ability to earn FanCash on bets.

The Fanatics Sportsbook will also be available at ten retail locations in the state.

The expected transition will be in mid-December.