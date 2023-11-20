CT Lottery

CT Lotto! player won $1.6 million

NBC Connecticut

There was a $1.6 million Lotto! winner in Connecticut on Friday night.

The winning numbers were 3-11-15-28-32-40.

The ticket matched all six numbers.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

The last time someone won the Lotto! jackpot was on Sept. 29, when one winning ticket won $9.4 million.

