CT Lucky for Life ticket won $25,000 a year

Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life.”

One Lucky for Life ticket won $25,000 a year on Sunday night.

The winning numbers were 4-6-22-25-48 and the Lucky Ball was 8.

The winner matched five numbers but did not have the Lucky Ball.

The jackpot for Lucky for Life is $365,000 a year.

The drawing happens each night.