CT Lottery

CT Lucky for Life ticket won $25,000 a year

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life.”

One Lucky for Life ticket won $25,000 a year on Sunday night.

The winning numbers were 4-6-22-25-48 and the Lucky Ball was 8.

The winner matched five numbers but did not have the Lucky Ball.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The jackpot for Lucky for Life is $365,000 a year.

The drawing happens each night.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us