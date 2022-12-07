CT Lottery

CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year

Connecticut lottery flag
NBCConnecticut.com

Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night.

That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life.

Another ticket won $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 11-16-22-31-42 and the Lucky Ball was 18.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Another ticket was worth $5,000. The top prize, $365,000 a year for life, is paid weekly while the $25,000 a year for life prize is paid yearly, according to the Lucky for Life website.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us