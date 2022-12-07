Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night.

That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life.

Another ticket won $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 11-16-22-31-42 and the Lucky Ball was 18.

Another ticket was worth $5,000. The top prize, $365,000 a year for life, is paid weekly while the $25,000 a year for life prize is paid yearly, according to the Lucky for Life website.