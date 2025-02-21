CT man accused of cannibalism and murder is granted conditional release

A man accused of cannibalism and murder has been granted conditional release, according to the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB).

The board granted Tyree Smith's release after a careful review of his clinical progress, officials said.

He's currently at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown. Smith is accused of hacking a man to death with an axe in Bridgeport and eating part of the victim's brain and an eyeball.

The PSRB said Smith has demonstrated long-term stability, remained engaged in all recommended treatments and consistently followed his care.

His conditional release requires that he remain under structured supervision and that he continues to receive necessary mental health services.

Before being granted conditional release, a person is first placed on temporary leave status. This means they're still confined to the hospital, but have privileges that generally start with daytime passes to receive treatment in the community, including overnights and weekly check-ins at the hospital, the board said.

"Rehabilitation, not punishment, is the goal for all individuals found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity (NGRI)," the PSRB said in a statement.

State GOP leaders said the decision is "outrageous and mind-boggling."

"His victim’s family raised objections about his release. What about THEM? Where is the justice for THEM?" senators Heather Somers, Paul Cicarella, Henri Martin and Stephen Harding said in a statement.

"This terrible decision puts public safety in jeopardy and is yet another terrible message to send to CT violent crime victims and their families. This person should never be out," the statement continues. "We are dumbfounded at this injustice. In what universe is this OK?"