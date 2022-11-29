CT Man Arrested After Stealing Newly Purchased Electronics on Black Friday

Greenwich Police have arrested a man that's accused of stealing newly purchased electronics from a person's car on Black Friday.

Officials said the distraction-type theft happened around 12:30 p.m. in central Greenwich.

Responding officers said the victim, who works in the area, bought electronics from a downtown business and was followed home. One of two thieves allegedly asked the victim for directions.

While one of the thieves was talking to the victim, the other thief got into their car and took the electronics, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When the victim confronted them, one of the thieves pulled out what appeared to be a gun. They then fled and police say no one was hurt.

On Monday, police were notified that the car driven by the thieves was involved in a New York robbery incident. Officers were able to find the car and pulled it over on Interstate 95. The driver was one of the suspects identified in Friday's robbery, police said.

The man was taken into custody and police are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-622-3333 or by email at tips@greenwichct.org.

Authorities said distraction thefts are happening more frequently amid holiday shopping. People are asked to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity.