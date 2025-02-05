CT man arrested for killing dog, claiming it was ‘humane' thing to do: police

A Westbrook man has been arrested for allegedly killing his dog and claiming it was the "humane" thing to do, police said.

State police responded to a home on Essex Road for a wellbeing check on Tuesday at 5 p.m. An employee at a local veterinary hospital reported that Wesley Bassett, 51, left a voicemail after hours and made comments about putting his dog down.

Police responded to Bassett's home and found a large pool of blood on the ground. Officers also saw a leash and dog collar, which also contained blood, hanging outside of his camper, according to police.

When the officer asked Bassett where his his dog was, he explained that he dog was ill and dying, and that he did the "humane" thing by putting in down.

Police said Bassett initially denied killing his dog, but later admitted to it, saying he shot him because the dog had a tick-borne illness and was struggling to walk. Authorities said the dog's condition was not deadly.

Since he's a convicted felon, Bassett isn't allowed to possess firearms.

The dog's body was disposed of in the woods behind the camper, and Bassett said he brought the dog there because he thought coyotes would eat his remains.

Officials emphasized that there aren't any laws that permit owners of domesticated animals to euthanize them.

Bassett was arrested and faces charges including cruelty to animals, criminal possession and illegal discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.