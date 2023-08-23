CT man charged with murder of another CT man in Vermont

Vermont state police have arrested a Connecticut man who is accused of killing another Connecticut man.

Elias J. Lopez, 18, of Hartford, is suspected in the shooting death of 21-year-old Tamico Williams, of Hartford, in a Brattleboro, Vermont home on March 30 during a dispute over selling drugs, according to Vermont State Police.

Williams was shot in the torso and his death was ruled a homicide.

Lopez has been charged with second-degree murder, according to Vermont state police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He is in custody at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on an unrelated federal charge, according to Vermont State Police.

The arrest warrant orders Lopez to be held without bail on the murder charge pending arraignment.