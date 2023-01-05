CT Man in Alzheimer's Clinical Trial, Family Weigh in on New Experimental Drug

A local family is waiting on a decision from the FDA on whether or not to grant accelerated approval to a drug called Lecanemab. That decision is expected to come Friday.

It would impact the Sirois family in Kensington, along with the 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lecanemab is one of the first experimental drugs to show potential as a treatment for Alzheimer’s. In clinical trials, it appeared to slow down cognitive decline.

Phase 3 results did raise some safety concerns, due to the drug's association with serious side effects like brain swelling and bleeding. However, in July, the FDA accepted a license application from Eisai Biologics to get the drug accelerated approval, under the terms that it would fill an unmet medical need.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Jim Sirois, now 66, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020.

“It was pretty devastating,” Susan Sirois, Jim’s wife, said. “It's a really, really tough disease, to watch your loved one go through that decline.”

For the Kensington couple, lover's lane looks a lot like Lessard Lanes.

“When Jim and I started dating, I got him into bowling, and he became much better than me,” Susan said.

“Something to do, you know?”Jim said with a laugh.

Recently, Jim had a knockout, bowling a perfect game.

“He did have a 300 game two weeks ago,” Susan said. “Don't ask me how he did it.”

“Just luck!” Jim Sirois said.

However, after that dynamite night on the lanes, Jim did not remember marking the milestone.

“I came home and I said, ‘So Jim, how’d you bowl?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know, how did I bowl?’” Susan said.

Jim’s battle with Alzheimer’s is part of the reason the couple is part of three leagues and bowls three days a week.

“When we first went to see the doctors, they said the most important thing is exercise and socialization. Bowling is a great social activity,” Susan said.

The doctor had another recommendation as well.

“The doctor said it would be a good thing to try to get into a clinical trial,” Susan said.

Jim got into a clinical trial at the Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease in New Haven in November of 2021.

“It's a clinical trial that's comparing two different drugs. There's no placebo,” Susan Sirois said. “Jim is and is getting infusions of Donanebab, which is a newer drug by Eli Lilly.”

The trial is set to end in June of this year, and the Sirois family is hopeful that in addition to contributing to science, Jim will also see some benefits.

“By the end of the trial, I'm hoping the plaque is removed from his brain. I'm hoping that it will definitely slow the progression,” Susan said.

It is why they’re behind a fast track for the experimental treatment Lecanemab.

“I’m just so thrilled that there's so much research,” Susan said.

If the drug gets accelerated approval from the FDA, it would continue to be studied in clinical trials, while simultaneously being used to treat Alzheimer’s patients.

“A lot of people have Alzheimer's disease, and we really need new drugs to help people with this,” Susan said.

The Sirois share a lot of memories over a lifetime of friendship.

“We actually have always pretty much known each other ever since we were little kids. We lived on the same street,” Susan said.

They have been married for 39 years, have two sons together and have a wall of photos highlighting happy memories on vacations.

Yet, now there is no time to spare when every minute means so much.

“We have a lot more life to live,” Susan said. “I hope that he's able to enjoy a lot more life to come.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is calling for the FDA to grant accelerated approval of Lecanemab, saying the results could provide patients with many more months with their families.

However, the Alzheimer’s Association is concerned that a policy from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) could block thousands of people on Medicare from accessing treatment. They are calling on CMS to modify its policy urgently, saying Medicare must stand behind these patients as it does for people with other diseases.

You can read the entire statement from the Alzheimer’s Association here:

"The Alzheimer’s Association welcomes and is further encouraged by the full Phase 3 data presented by Eisai and Biogen from the CLARITY AD global clinical trial of lecanemab. The data presented today and published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirms this treatment can meaningfully change the course of the disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association calls for the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) accelerated approval of lecanemab.

These peer-reviewed, published results show lecanemab will provide patients more time to participate in daily life and live independently. It could mean many months more of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren. Treatments that deliver tangible benefits to those living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s and early Alzheimer’s dementia are as valuable as treatments that extend the lives of those with other terminal diseases.

However, an unprecedented Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) policy is set to block access to this treatment. The FDA is expected to decide whether to grant accelerated approval to lecanemab by January 6, 2023. Should the FDA do so, the current CMS policy will prevent thousands and thousands of Medicare beneficiaries with a terminal, progressive disease from accessing this treatment within the limited span of time they will have to access it. If a patient decides with their health care provider that a treatment is right for them, Medicare must stand behind them as it does for beneficiaries with every other disease.

CMS has pledged to move quickly to modify the NCD if warranted by new evidence. This evidence has now been delivered and CMS can begin its review immediately. The Alzheimer’s Association calls on CMS to revise its policy with the utmost urgency."