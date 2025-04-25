Stonington

CT man who worked at pizza shop accused of secretly filming employees in the bathroom

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man who worked at a pizza shop in Pawcatuck is accused of secretly filming employees in the bathroom.

Stonington police arrested Michael Arruda, of Rhode Island, this month and charged him with 12 counts of voyeurism.

According to the arrest warrant, Arruda set up his phone in the bathroom at Pizza Lady and recorded nine different women between 2021 and 2024.

The videos came to light after Rhode Island State Police investigated Arruda in a child pornography case.

Rhode Island investigators and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children learned a device associated with Arruda had uploaded six files of child porn in July 2024.

The warrant says Arruda could be seeing placing the recording device onto a shelving unit near the toilet in the bathroom. He would then try to stack toilet paper to hide the phone, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed 13 inappropriate videos, which showed nine people. The majority of those videos were filmed at the pizza shop and were "for his own pleasure," according to the warrant.

Arruda was held on a $50,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

