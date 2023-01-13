CT Mega Millions Players Excited for Friday's $1.35B Jackpot

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day but that could change for those buying tickets for Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Since no one matched all six numbers needed to win the jackpot on Tuesday, it continues to grow. The jackpot stands at $1.35 billion dollars, a cash value of more than $700 million.

Earlier in the week, Granby, Connecticut was home to a big win worth $3 million after someone matched all five white balls plus the Megaplier. Now people are investing in the game once more, hoping Connecticut will get lucky twice.

"I heard somebody won $3 million here yesterday. But it wasn't me," said Russ French of Granby.

Many people dream to be a mega millionaire. But for weeks, no one has been able to match all six numbers, causing the prize money to grow exponentially.

"And it's the 13th, Friday the 13th, maybe it's a lucky day for me," said Chris Janette, of Granby.

Chris Janette says her boyfriend regularly buys lottery tickets at Cumberland Farms in Granby, where the winning $3 million ticket was sold. It wasn't the jackpot, but still a hefty second-tier prize.

"I come here all the time. I live right down the street. I normally buy all my tickets here. Mega Millions. Powerball. The other day, I didn't buy it here," said Ruth Butler of East Granby. "To hear that someone won here is outrageous."

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is the second largest in the game's history, according to the Mega Millions website. Some rule changes along with the fact that tickets went from $1 to $2, could explain why we're seeing massive jackpots.

"They added more numbers to the process. So, when you add more numbers, you lower the probability that people are actually going to win the jackpot, which means more drawings are going to roll over into the next one which would increase the jackpot," said Dan Sacco, Finance Professor at the University of New Haven. "I mean it's actually a great marketing strategy and it is effective. I actually bought my tickets exactly for this reason."