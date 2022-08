Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut Tuesday night is the winner of $10,000.

The winning numbers were 33-35-41-45-51 and the Mega Ball was 1.

The local Mega Millions winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and the estimated jackpot is $99 million.

The cash option is $56.5 million.