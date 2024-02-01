CT native and her talented backpack pup go viral on social media

Every day is an adventure - just ask Lumi, the backpack pup.

Over the last few years, his owner, from Fairfield, has recorded their experiences and posted them to social media.

But none have garnered as much attention as their latest venture.

"Maybe there was five, seven year old girls, and they were following us the whole way down the slope. Like they were screaming. 'Oh my God, that's the cutest puppy!' It was so fun," Lumi's owner Jackie Hornung said.

Hornung said the 2-year-old Samoyed grew even more popular after sharing video of Lumi going down the slopes this winter.

"We didn't think it would go as viral as to say, you know, 16.5 million views on Instagram," Hornung said.

He was just having the time of his life, people watching and sticking his tongue out. Jackie Hornung

Hornung got Lumi in Seattle about two years ago. She now lives in the Big Apple with her big star.

She even switched careers, moving away from her job as a phlebotomist to focus on social media.

She now goes about her days with Lumi on her back.

Jackie Hornung and her backpack pup Lumi go skiing.

'There's a rule that the MTA states, you know, dogs have to be in a backpack if they're going to ride the subway. So abiding by that rule, I got a massive dog backpack and did not even have the intention of going viral. I just thought it was a really funny thing. It was hilarious," Hornung said.

While the shift in careers was tough, Hornung said all of her adventures with Lumi have shown her the importance of loving what you do and making people smile.

"We love going around New York City and just interviewing random people and also, just seeing people's reactions to him, which is honestly my favorite thing. I think that we do just make people smile and laugh because I mean, he brings a lot of happiness, which is super nice," Hornung said.

You can check out Hornung and Lumi's adventures by visiting their Instagram page.