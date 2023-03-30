CT Nonprofit Shines Light on Resources for People Living With Brain Injuries

There is a new statewide public awareness campaign putting the spotlight on brain injuries, which are more common than you might think.

Roughly 176 Americans die from traumatic brain injuries every day, according to the nonprofit the Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut. Millions of others live with lasting impacts.

Governor Ned Lamont recently issued a proclamation declaring March of 2023 Brain Injury Awareness Month in Connecticut. Meanwhile, the Brain Injury Alliance of Connecticut, BIACT, is illuminating the support networks available for people living with these injuries.

Devon Julien is a veterans service officer, but back in 2003, while deployed with the Marine Corps in Iraq, he had a life-changing experience.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“While on patrol, one day, we were being motored and on the way pulling up from where we were stationed, bomb went off close and knocked me off a platform. hit the back of my head while wearing a Kevlar helmet,” Sgt./E-5 Devon Julien (RET.)/ U.S. Marine Corps, said.

He suffered a concussion, but that was just the start of the injury’s impact.

“The headaches are always there, the severity is up and down. So it may be days where I can't function at all,” Julien said. “I developed secondary issues from the actual concussion itself, with neck pain, back injuries.”

Yet it would be years before Julien would fully understand the root of his symptoms.

“It took a long time, almost six to nine years, to get formally diagnosed with traumatic brain injury,” he said.

Today, despite being connected to the care he needs, Julien deals with what is being called the “Silent Epidemic” by BIACT.

“It's an invisible injury. A lot of times, I get the stigma that you don't look like what you're going through,” Julien said. “You get people who may say, ‘Well, why is he parking in the front? Why does he have a disabled placard?' It's always having to explain yourself. And I think that gets frustrating.”

Each year, 1.5 million Americans suffer traumatic brain injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reports that 50,000 will die, 230,000 are hospitalized, but survive, and 80,000 to 90,000 people experience a long-term disability.

The cumulative picture: right now, 5.3 million people are living with a permanent TBI-related disability, according to the CDC.

“When a person survives a brain injury, they kind of have to learn to process and grieve,” Victor Darr, BIACT brain injury specialist, said.

Darr says it is important to remember that you don’t have to take a hit to the head to sustain a brain injury. However, there are steps everyone can take to stop these incidents from happening in the first place.

“Once I got involved in this prevention piece, I paid more attention to people texting while driving, wearing seatbelts, wearing helmets,” Darr said. “One of the most important things to do is to recognize when a brain injury occurs. For example, a concussion. A lot of people don't even realize that a concussion is a brain injury. It is damage to the brain that can affect a lot of things.”

Now coping with his daily reality, Julien has connected with others in his situation through BIACT.

“I worked on their helpline to support individuals with brain injuries that called in and they had nowhere to turn,” he said. “It was comforting on both ends to hear their story, they hear mine.”

He encourages everyone to address those with injured brains with an open heart.

“Be mindful, be empathetic, and just be open to understanding,” Julien said. “We are all different, but we all can function. And we can all still provide and be supportive to each other.”

Addressing a brain injury may mean counseling, or cognitive or physical therapy. Anyone who needs assistance can be connected to resources by calling the BIACT Helpline: 860-219-0291.