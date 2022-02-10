CT Nurse Accused of Tampering With Fentanyl Vials Used as Anesthetic: Federal Officials

A nurse who's accused of tampering with vials containing fentanyl intended for patients at a Connecticut company has pleaded guilty, according to federal officials.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut said 39-year-old Bryan Wilson used a syringe to take the fentanyl from the vials and reinjected them with saline so it would appear as if none of the narcotics were missing.

Wilson was responsible for sedating patients at The Vascular Experts, a Connecticut company that performs outpatient medical procedures, federal officials said.

He had access to the secure area that contained vials of drugs used as anesthetics, including fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney said.

In March of 2021, a different nurse who was accused of tampering with fentanyl intended for fertility clinic patients pleaded guilty, according to federal officials.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on May 5 and he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He was released on bond pending sentencing. In the meantime, he's surrendered his nursing license, according to federal authorities.

The incident is under investigation by the FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations, the DEA's Hartford Diversion Control Division and the CT Department of Consumer Protection's Drug Control Division.

