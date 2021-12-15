CT Offers Uber Discount Code to Curb Drunk Driving During the Holidays

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has teamed up with Uber to cut down on drunk driving over the holidays.

Drivers can use a special code for a $10 discount to ride with Uber on Fridays and Saturdays through New Year's Day.

The discount code CTRIDESAFE will be available from December 17 through January 1. It will be valid between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights only. The code can be used once per account and is valid until funds run out.

The state ran the same promotion with a different discount code around Thanksgiving.

"When we launched this program last month, we were thrilled to see how many Connecticut residents used the discount code and chose to ride with Uber instead of driving impaired," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. "We were able to provide sober rides to almost 3,000 residents on one of the deadliest driving nights of the year. We are thrilled to offer another discount code to the residents of Connecticut as they celebrate the Holidays."