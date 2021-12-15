Uber

CT Offers Uber Discount Code to Curb Drunk Driving During the Holidays

steering wheel
NBC Washington

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has teamed up with Uber to cut down on drunk driving over the holidays.

Drivers can use a special code for a $10 discount to ride with Uber on Fridays and Saturdays through New Year's Day.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The discount code CTRIDESAFE will be available from December 17 through January 1. It will be valid between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights only. The code can be used once per account and is valid until funds run out.

The state ran the same promotion with a different discount code around Thanksgiving.

Local

Cromwell 2 hours ago

Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Cromwell

Berlin 7 hours ago

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Berlin Gas Station

"When we launched this program last month, we were thrilled to see how many Connecticut residents used the discount code and chose to ride with Uber instead of driving impaired," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. "We were able to provide sober rides to almost 3,000 residents on one of the deadliest driving nights of the year. We are thrilled to offer another discount code to the residents of Connecticut as they celebrate the Holidays."

This article tagged under:

Uber
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us