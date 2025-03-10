CT officials hope to stop President Trump's energy tariff

Officials in Connecticut are making a push to stop President Donald Trump’s tariffs from impacting energy prices in the state.

Among the tariffs set to take effect soon are a 10% levy on electricity and gas from Canada.

“Connecticut is about to be hit by a tsunami of electricity and gasoline skyrocketing prices,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said during a press conference outside the state capitol.

He and state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman said Connecticut relies heavily on electricity, natural gas and gasoline from Canada.

They’re also sending a letter urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission not to impose the tariff if Trump doesn’t reverse course.

Trump has either stalled tariffs or carved out exemptions, but his administration indicated during Sunday’s Meet the Press that tariffs are a key part of the president’s strategy.

“We'll unleash America out to the world, grow our economy in a way we’ve never grown before,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

ISO-New England, which oversees the region’s grid, has asked FERC for permission to collect tariffs on energy imported into the wholesale market.

But Coleman argued ISO-New England doesn’t have a way to collect the tax. She also said there’s confusion about who, if anyone, is the proper company to impose the tariff.

Tariffs are a tax imposed at the point something is imported into the U.S.

She added she’s also lobbying the Treasury Department to abandon the plan.

“We have to assume they’re going to implement [Trump’s] executive order, which does reference energy broadly, but we’re trying every avenue we can,” Coleman told reporters.

Trump has offered a handful of motivations for his tariffs, including leveling the playing field on countries that have taxes on U.S.-made goods and forcing more cooperation on border policies.

Lutnick gave another commonly used justification: tariffs are good for U.S. businesses.

“Yes, some products that are made foreign might be more expensive, but American products will get cheaper,” he said Sunday. “That's the point.”

The U.S. has enough energy production to be energy independent, but Quinnipiac University's Mohammad Elahee said that would likely be little relief for Connecticut consumers.

He said Connecticut imports energy from Canada because it’s closer than producers in the U.S., making it more cost effective.

“If we try to get gas, let’s say, from another part of the country, in the Northwest, the transportation costs will be much higher,” Elahee said.