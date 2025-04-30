CT officials reiterate that Real ID appointments can only be done in person

A week from today, you'll need that little gold star in the corner of your identification to fly domestic without any issues.

Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) appointments for getting your Real ID could vary every time you check the website. We checked multiple times. Sometimes, appointments for some locations would pop up for Wednesday, and then would get snatched up in minutes.

Since April, some DMV locations have been open on Mondays to get more people in the door.

Commissioner Tony Guerrera said they saw close to 4,000 appointments in the first two Mondays they opened up shop.

"I made my appointment last week,” O’Mayria, of East Hartford, said.

"I made it a few weeks ago,” Sharayah Blanton, of Hartford, said.

"Three weeks ago,” Lynda Sharpe, of Bridgeport, said.

If you can't get in to get your gold star by next week, Guerrera said not to worry.

"If you don't have any vacations planned by May 7 or thereafter, and you have something in, say, the next four or five months, make an appointment to get your Real ID and you'll be OK,” Guerrera said.

In Connecticut, you can make your appointment online, but that paperwork transaction can only be done in person.

"If you find a website that offers you the convenience of getting a Real ID online, it's a fake,” Kristen Johnson, of the Better Business Bureau, said.

Johnson said there's been no reported Real ID scams in Connecticut yet, but she encourages people to be skeptical of any online offers you come across, because they'd likely be asking for all of your personal information.

"There is a $30 one-time fee here in Connecticut to get your Real ID, but that will be collected in person as well,” Johnson said.

National TSA tells NBC News that if you don't have a Real ID or passport, you could be subject to extra screening, and they encourage travelers to bring any extra form of identification if that's the case.