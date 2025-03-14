CT officials suspend High5Games license for allegedly operating illegal online casino

The Department of Consumer Protection has suspended the license of High5Games, an online gaming service provider, for allegedly running an illegal online casino.

DCP officials said they issued a summary suspension for High5Games after an investigation revealed they were illegally operating an unlicensed online casino, called High5Casino.

The online gaming provider marketed their online casino as legal and licensed, which officials say is untrue.

High5Casino allegedly accepted wagers from hundreds of bettors in Connecticut. A total of 1,100 customers made deposits and gambled online, DCP officials said.

That included people who had signed up for the state's Voluntary Self-Exclusion List, which allows a person to request to be prohibiting from accessing legalized gaming activities.

Officials said 911 customers lost a total of $937,938. High5Games will be charged with 1,065 criminal counts of conducting illegal gaming activity, state officials said.

Gaming Division Criminal Investigators are also seeking charges for violations to Connecticut's gaming laws.

DCP officials said they are working to get money back for people impacted. All existing player accounts on the suspended online casino have been permanently closed.

There are only two legal platforms licensed to accept online wagers from consumers in Connecticut - FanDuel and DraftKings.

“High5Games took advantage of their credential to mislead consumers into believing they were participating in gaming on a legal platform when, in fact, they were breaking the law," DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement.

Anyone looking to report gaming-related concerns can email DCP.Gaming@ct.gov.

If you or someone you know is looking for resources and support, you can contact the Connecticut Council on Problem Gaming helpline at 888-789-7777 or visit their website.