‘Suspicious’ Fire Damages Historic Former New Haven Home of Walter Camp

New Haven police and firefighters are investigating what fire officials described as a suspicious fire at a historic Victorian home on Chapel Street Wednesday.

Firefighters in New Haven said the two-alarm fire at 1303 Chapel Street started around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

They say no one was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported. The house, built in 1865, had been recently purchased by a developer and was under renovation, according to Fire Chief John Alston.

Fire officials said Thursday that the fire is being considered suspicious because the home was boarded up and fenced off, and the flames accelerated quickly. The fire was primarily on the third floor and the roof.

The third floor of the New Haven house collapsed in the blaze. A representative for the owners said they closed on the house a month. She said renovations by a previous owner were stopped prior to the sale, and the new owners had not yet begun on their own renovations.

The building was the one-time home of Yale legend and "Father of American Football," Walter Camp, according to several publications on the property.

As captain of Yale’s rugby team, Walter Camp tweaked the rules of the English game, introducing concepts such as the line of scrimmage and the quarterback position. Camp was born in New Britain.

He also established American football’s system of downs and points, the number of players per side, tackling below the waist and other now familiar rules.

Camp also helped create what is today the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or the NCAA, which governs college sports.

He died in 1925. A monument at Yale’s football stadium commemorates Camp’s contributions to sports.

The fire is under investigation by the New Haven Fire Department and New Haven Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.