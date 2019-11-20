State Offers Reward Up to $50K for Information on East Hartford Homicide

The state of Connecticut is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the killer of an East Hartford man found dead in his home in November 2018.

Police said 30-year-old Dominic Marino was found dead of a gunshot wound in his home at 48 Suffolk Drive on November 18, 2018. His wrists and ankles were tied, and there was evidence of a struggle and forced entry into the home, investigators said.

According to his obituary, Marino was a disabled veteran.

No suspects were ever identified. The East Hartford Police Department and Marino’s family are asking the public to come forward with any information that may lead to an arrest.

Mark Marino, Dominic's father, said the family is looking for closure.

"All I think about are his last minutes in that room, constantly. I will have no peace until I know who did this to him."

Mark said his son was the kind of person people loved to be around and that his death is still "mind boggling."

"He was always the first person I called about anything. Big news, small news," Mark said. "When the police called me today about the reward, the first thing I thought about was calling him."

The state is offering a reward of up to $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640 or fnapolitano@easthartfordct.gov.