CT Parkinson's Symposium Sparks Hope for Andover Woman Battling the Disease

Nearly one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s disease, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The 2023 Connecticut Parkinson’s Symposium will bring some of them together on Friday.

Lisa Turgeon recently learned the joy of a punching bag.

“Sometimes I warm up with just jabs, and then add hooks,” Turgeon, of Andover, said.

She embraces boxing as part of her commitment to daily exercise.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“My husband walks with me, Pete, we just started walking more and more,” Turgeon said.

That passion ignited after a life-changing diagnosis in December.

“At first I was shocked,” Turgeon said. “I was very upset about it. I didn't know what to do for the first couple of weeks.”

Turgeon is not alone in her battle against Parkinson's disease.

“We have 9,000 or 10,000 people in Connecticut with Parkinson's disease. One to two people 65 and older out of 100 will develop Parkinson's,” Dr. Joy Antonelle de Marcaida, medical director of Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, Hartford HealthCare, said.

De Marcaida will be relaying a message of hope as the keynote speaker at the Connecticut Parkinson’s Symposium. Neurologists, pharmacists and therapists will share resource and shed light on medical advancements.

“There are so many clinical trials that are ongoing,” de Marcaida said. “We have many research studies looking into these other aspects of normal living that can also change the trajectory of their disease.”

She says people can take control by socializing, sleeping well, eating healthy and regular exercise.

That is why Turgeon’s family surprised here with an at-home gym.

“That’s what it looked like. And then I came home and it looked like that,” Turgeon said, showing a before and after photo of the basement. “I felt overwhelmed by support.”

“My son is a fitness nut. So, you know, Ali had the idea, and the motivation and the ability to get all the things shipped here in time. And Thomas was our technical consultant on exactly what weights we wanted to have and other types of equipment for the room,” Peter Turgeon, Lisa Turgeon’s husband, said.

Turgeon’s unwavering dedication to her wellbeing comes along with her latest major health battle, after she beat cancer in 2012 and later underwent two brain surgeries.

“Tomorrow's promise to nobody,” Alexandra Carlson, Lisa Turgeon’s daughter, said. “I think we worry a lot about the future. But I also think she's doing an amazing job. We're going to support her and whatever she needs. We're going to just enjoy the ride and all of the wonderful things that are coming anyway.”

After every workout, Turgeon reads the words written across a sign in her gym.

“Think strong, move strong, be strong, and beat PD,” she said. “It makes me feel empowered. It makes me feel energized. It makes me feel hopeful.”

A message that Turgeon embraces - along with treasured moments with her grandchildren, children and husband - the people she loves most.

“I feel really lucky to be able to spend so much time with them. I feel like they're just a gift,” Turgeon said.

The 2023 Connecticut Parkinson’s Symposium is happening at the Rentschler Field Clubhouse from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday. The free event is sold out.

The event is organized by Beat Parkinson’s Today. Anyone who wants to donate to provide exercise classes to people with Parkinson’s disease can do so online.