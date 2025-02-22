CT's plan to expand EV infrastructure on hold after receiving memo from feds

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has paused electric vehicle infrastructure expansion in the state because of a memo sent from federal officials.

The Federal Highway Administration sent a memo to all Department of Transportation directors stating that new Department of Transportation leadership is rescinding current guidance under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

Connecticut was set to receive $5 billion in funding over five years through the NEVI Formula Program. This funding was to be used for deploying direct current fast EV chargers along highway corridors.

DOT Communications Director Josh Morgan told NBC Connecticut that the program has been paused as the state awaits further information from the federal government.

The memos were sent to all state DOTs earlier this month indicating no further expenses can be incurred until the program is reviewed and new guidance is issued.

"As result of the rescission of the NEVI Formula Program Guidance, FHWA is also immediately suspending the approval of all State Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment plans for all fiscal years. Therefore, effective immediately, no new obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program until the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance is issued and new State plans are submitted and approved," the memo reads.

In the memo, federal officials say the Federal Highway Administration is updating its guidance to align with current policies and priorities, and they expect to release a draft of new guidance in the spring.

At that point, public comment will be held and after that, the Federal Highway Administration will publish its final guidance for the program.

You can read the memo in its entirety below.