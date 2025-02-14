Valentine's Day

CT police departments want you to turn in your ex this Valentine's Day

By Angela Fortuna

Some police departments in Connecticut are urging people to turn in their exes who may have warrants out for their arrest this Valentine's Day.

Multiple police agencies took to social media, giving a "special offer" to those who provide intel.

"Do you have an ex that has warrants, violating an order or is breaking the law?" Bristol police said.

They urge you to send them your ex's location and they'll "greet them with luxury transportation" to the police department.

Plymouth police said they're offering a month-long special that "includes jewelry in the form of a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, car service in a luxurious cruiser driven by your personal chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted online for all to enjoy."

They said the special is too good to pass up, just like your favorite Valentine's Day chocolates.

Other departments joined in on the fun saying things like, "Roses are red, violets are blue. If your ex has a warrant, we want to hear from you!"

North Haven police even offered a free night stay at the police department - with a meal included.

But if you ask Enfield police, they're offering incentives such as a free sandwich, chips and water.

