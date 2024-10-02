CT ports anticipate no impact from dockworkers strike, consumers may see ripple effect

Up and down the East Coast, dockworkers of the International Longshoremen's Association are taking a stand, going on strike against the United States Maritime Alliance.

“We’re fighting for a fair contract and to protect our jobs from automation,” said ILA International Vice President Bernie O’Donnell.

The strike has halted productivity at dozens of ports from Maine to Texas, but at Connecticut’s New Haven Terminal it’s been business as usual.

“We’re not anticipating any direct impact to the Connecticut ports,” New Haven Port Authority Executive Director Sally Kruse.

According to the Connecticut Port Authority, that’s because Connecticut doesn’t accept container cargo, which is the type of imports handled by members of the ILA.

“Connecticut doesn’t have any ports that ship containers and so the materials are managed differently and in fact the primary material that comes into New Haven is petroleum products,” Kruse said.

But that doesn’t mean Connecticut consumers won’t feel an impact.

“If the strike drags on for an extended period of time consumers in Connecticut can expect higher prices and potential shortages on a wide range of popular foods staples,” said Connecticut Food Association President Wayne Pesce.

Pesce said it’s perishables and other imported goods that will most likely be impacted first should the strike continue.

William George, Director of Research at ImportGenius, used bananas as an example.

“The time it takes for them to ripen is factored in to when they’re harvested and the temperatures they’re kept at on these boats, and so if you start to have them stuck on boats or on the dock for days to weeks then all of a sudden you could have completely unsellable bananas as soon as they’re unloaded,” George said.

George says a week-long strike at ports outside Connecticut could cause a month-long snarl in supply chains.

“It’s not a local economy, it’s a regional economy and so if you’re trying to buy things from Walmart, Target, major importers–you’re not worried about your local port, you’re worried about New York, Newark, you’re worried about Savannah and Houston and those are really in trouble right now,” George said.

Experts said that household products like paper towels or toilet paper are expected to be impacted by the strike.