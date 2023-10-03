CT Powerball players won $100,000 and $50,000 as jackpot grows to $1.2 billion

The Powerball jackpot grew overnight when no one won the big prize, but there is one $100,000 winner in Connecticut and a $50,000 winner as well.

The winning Powerball numbers on Monday night were 12-26-27-43-47 and the Powerball was 5. The Powerplay was X2.

The tickets that won $100,000 and $50,000 both matched four numbers and the Powerball. The $100,000 winner had Powerplay.

It’s not yet clear where the winning tickets were sold.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.2 billion for the drawing Wednesday night.

As the jackpot grows, there were two $2 million Powerball winners. One was in New York and the other was in South Carolina.

There were also two $1 million winners. One was in Delaware and the other was in Michigan.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.2 billion (estimated - Oct. 4) $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – New York and Iowa