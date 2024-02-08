CT Powerball ticket won $150,000

There was a $150,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Wednesday night, just days after a Powerball ticket sold here won $250,000 on Monday.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 12-21-62-67-69 and the Powerball was 17. Powerplay was x3.

The $150,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball and had Powerplay. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Powerball jackpot and it is now up to $248 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There was a $1 million winner in Georgia on Wednesday night.