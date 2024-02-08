Powerball

CT Powerball ticket won $150,000

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There was a $150,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Wednesday night, just days after a Powerball ticket sold here won $250,000 on Monday.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 12-21-62-67-69 and the Powerball was 17. Powerplay was x3.

The $150,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball and had Powerplay. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.  

No one won the Powerball jackpot and it is now up to $248 million for the drawing on Saturday night.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There was a $1 million winner in Georgia on Wednesday night.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us