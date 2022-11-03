The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it’s now up to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday. This is the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history.
Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $50,000 Wednesday night. It's not clear where that ticket was sold.
The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23.
The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.
The cash value for the estimated $1.5 billion jackpot is now $745.9 million.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots Nationwide
- $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
- $1.5 million (estimate) – Nov. 5, 2022
- $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
- $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
- $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
- $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California
- $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – Florida
- $587.5 million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri
Biggest Powerball Jackpot Wins in Connecticut
- $252.4 million, Nov. 2, 2011, Stamford, Micca Enterprises Inc.
- $184.3 million, Feb. 14, 2022, Cheshire, One Stop Convenience
- $60 million, June 23, 2012, Seymour, John’s Deli
- $59.5 million, June 25, 2005, Seymour, Shop Smart
- $36.3 million, May 7, 1997, Danbury, Mill Plain Exxon
- $25 million, June 27, 2009, West Hartford, Sam’s Food Store
- $15 million, Oct. 3, 2007, Ashford, Squaw Hollow Extra Mart
- $10.3 million, Jan. 4, 1997, Danbury, 7-Eleven Store
- $8 million, June 25, 1997, New Britain, South St. Package
