Powerball

CT Powerball Ticket Won $50,000 as Jackpot Grows to $1.5 Billion

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it’s now up to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday. This is the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history.

Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $50,000 Wednesday night. It's not clear where that ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cash value for the estimated $1.5 billion jackpot is now $745.9 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots Nationwide

  1. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $1.5 million (estimate) – Nov. 5, 2022
  3. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
  4. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
  5. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
  6. $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California
  7. $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
  8. $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin
  9. $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – Florida
  10. $587.5 million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

lottery 2 hours ago

Powerball Jackpot Hits Staggering $1.5 Billion, May Break Lottery Record By Saturday's Drawing

Powerball 10 hours ago

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball

Powerball 10 hours ago

If You Win $1.2 Billion Powerball Prize, Consider Taking 29-Year Annuity Option Instead of Cash

Biggest Powerball Jackpot Wins in Connecticut

  1. $252.4 million, Nov. 2, 2011, Stamford, Micca Enterprises Inc.
  2. $184.3 million, Feb. 14, 2022, Cheshire, One Stop Convenience
  3. $60 million, June 23, 2012, Seymour, John’s Deli
  4. $59.5 million, June 25, 2005, Seymour, Shop Smart
  5. $36.3 million, May 7, 1997, Danbury, Mill Plain Exxon
  6. $25 million, June 27, 2009, West Hartford, Sam’s Food Store
  7. $15 million, Oct. 3, 2007, Ashford, Squaw Hollow Extra Mart
  8. $10.3 million, Jan. 4, 1997, Danbury, 7-Eleven Store
  9. $8 million, June 25, 1997, New Britain, South St. Package
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us