The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and it’s now up to an estimated $1.5 billion after no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday. This is the second-highest Powerball jackpot in history.

Someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut did win $50,000 Wednesday night. It's not clear where that ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball.

The cash value for the estimated $1.5 billion jackpot is now $745.9 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots Nationwide

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee $1.5 million (estimate) – Nov. 5, 2022 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022 – California, Wisconsin $590.5 million – May 18, 2013 – Florida $587.5 million – Nov. 28, 2012 – Arizona, Missouri

Biggest Powerball Jackpot Wins in Connecticut

$252.4 million, Nov. 2, 2011, Stamford, Micca Enterprises Inc. $184.3 million, Feb. 14, 2022, Cheshire, One Stop Convenience $60 million, June 23, 2012, Seymour, John’s Deli $59.5 million, June 25, 2005, Seymour, Shop Smart $36.3 million, May 7, 1997, Danbury, Mill Plain Exxon $25 million, June 27, 2009, West Hartford, Sam’s Food Store $15 million, Oct. 3, 2007, Ashford, Squaw Hollow Extra Mart $10.3 million, Jan. 4, 1997, Danbury, 7-Eleven Store $8 million, June 25, 1997, New Britain, South St. Package