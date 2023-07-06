CT receives disaster declaration for crop damage caused by sub-freezing temps

Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut is receiving a federal agricultural disaster declaration for significant damage to farm crops caused by sub-freezing temperatures in May.

The governor submitted the request for all of Connecticut after below freezing temps and frost damaged crops in the early morning hours of May 18.

In his letter, Lamont said some farms in the state recorded temperatures in the mid to low 20s that lasted up to five hours.

“We’re receiving reports from a significant number of farms across the state that the recent freezing weather conditions have caused an incredible amount of damage to many crops, such as strawberries, blueberries, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, apples, Christmas trees, and other nursery crops,” Lamont previously said.

The declaration makes farmers in the state eligible for certain federal disaster assistance programs, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses experienced as a result of the cold weather.

“This abnormally cold weather event that occurred this spring caused incredible amounts of damage to crops of all kinds at farms in Connecticut, and in the following days farmers from across the state contacted my office expressing concerns about how these production losses will impact their businesses,” Lamont said.

“I am incredibly appreciative to Secretary Vilsack and the Biden administration for listening to our concerns and approving this disaster declaration because it means that assistance will be available for these farmers so they can continue their incredibly valuable operations. I urge any farmer who was impacted by this weather event to reach out to the Farm Service Agency as soon as possible," the governor continued.

Farmers will have eight months to apply for emergency loans. People interested in applying for assistance can click here for more information.