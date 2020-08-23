CT Red Cross Volunteers Being Deployed to Texas and California

Connecticut Red Cross volunteers are being deployed to Texas and California to help in wildfire relief efforts and ahead of the impact of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Volunteers will be deployed physically and virtually, the American Red Cross said in a statement.

Red Cross volunteers Janice Iglesias, Michael Reis, Kathleen Rook and Millie Rios are physically deploying to Texas and Neil Brockway will be virtually deployed. These volunteers will assist in sheltering efforts and overall operations before, during and after landfall.

The Red Cross said it has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies all along the Gulf Coast in preparation of Marco and Laura's impact.

"While the exact paths and potential impacts of these storms are still uncertain, the Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency officials to be ready to provide aid," a Red Cross spokesperson said.

Volunteers Eric Oubre, Rhianna Strobel-Farmer, Susan Delgado, Michelle Barnett and Cheryl MacKenzie are physically deploying to California and Tracey Scheer will be virtually deployed. These volunteers will also assist in sheltering efforts and overall operations management in response to the wildfires.

Red Cross said the threat of new wildfire in California remains high and they are preparing to expand relief efforts if needed. Disaster workers are focused on helping to make sure people who are evacuated have a safe place to stay, including shelters and emergency hotel lodging where possible, the Red Cross said.