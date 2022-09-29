CT Red Cross Volunteers Leave for Hurricane Ian Response

Deploying help to a devastated state - Connecticut Red Cross volunteers are driving to Florida to help with the response from Hurricane Ian.

They’re part of the more than 25 volunteers from the Northeast assisting with the relief efforts. Longtime volunteer Joe Apicelli said their aim is to help feed people who are sheltering from the storm.

The drive will take two days from the Greater Hartford area.

“For a minute, you see relief in their faces. All of a sudden, I’m hungry and I just got food from someone I don’t know and help relieve some of the tension I’m facing,” Apicelli said.

Their emergency response vehicle is equipped with special containers set up to store more than 400 meals and beverages.

Apicelli said the simple act of providing a hot meal goes a long way in helping disaster victims. He went on to say that volunteers are aiming to provide comfort in any capacity.

“We’re going to be a symbol of hope. We’re going to be a sign of hope,” Apicelli said.

The Red Cross said 115 emergency response vehicles from across the country have been deployed for Ian.

For now, the volunteers that left Farmington are headed to Orlando, but that destination could change depending on where their help is needed and whether Hurricane Ian intensifies again.

